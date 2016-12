LIMA — The Lima American Legion will host its 14th annual Christmas Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25 in the Legion’s banquet hall, 711 South Shore Drive.

The dinner of turkey, ham, homemade sides and desserts is free and open to the public.

To make a donation or for more details, contact Kyle Catlett at 419-230-9477.