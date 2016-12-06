WOCAP to hold first-time homeowner classes

LIMA — West Ohio Community Action Partnership will be holding first-time homeowner classes in January and February, helping those seeking to buy their first home avoid potential pitfalls.

Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 24 to 26 and Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at Habitat for Humanity, 550 W. Elm St. The program will be repeated for a new class from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 21 to 23 and Feb. 28 to March 2 at Habitat for Humanity.

Participants will be eligible for up to $6,000 in down payment assistance while learning about the steps to purchasing a home, preventative maintenance, foreclosure prevention and avoiding predatory lending.

For more information, contact Heather Hedrick at 419-227-2586 or at [email protected]