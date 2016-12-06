Allen County RTA seeking winter clothing donations

LIMA — The Allen County Regional Transit Authority is working to get winter clothing to those in need during the holiday season through its “Deck the Tree” program.

Throughout this month, the RTA will accept donations of hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, socks or coats at its administration building, 200 E. High St. All donated items will be placed on the Christmas tree inside the building.

On Christmas Eve, RTA drivers will distribute donated items to passengers on their routes who could use them.