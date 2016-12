LIMA — The Democratic Women’s Club will be holding its annual Christmas Chocolate and Goodies Auction starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the IBEW Union Hall, 1975 N. West St. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with the auction starting at 7:15 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring a covered dish and either a checkbook or cash for auction purchases. Auction items, such as chocolate, cookies, crafts and holiday decorations can also be donated prior to the event.

For more information, call 419-224-9426.