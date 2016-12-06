Delphos-based Ultimate RB to expand specialty rolled rubber production by 40 percent

DELPHOS — Ultimate RB, a division of Accella Performance Materials, announced Tuesday that it has expanded its capacity for specialty roller rubber production by 40 percent at its Delphos facility. This expansion will allow the company to better meet the needs of its customers, according to a press release.

The equipment installed includes a larger manufacturing process and a state-of-the-art cutting machine. A modernized addition to the plant was built to accommodate this new equipment. This new capacity is expected to reduce lead times on specialty rolled rubber products.

“We are very pleased to implement this investment to better meet the needs of our customers by expanding our capacity for specialty rolled rubber flooring and underlayment production,” said Hal Stuhl, vice president of Ultimate RB. “We are grateful to our operations team at the Delphos facility to complete this important expansion.”

Ultimate RB is a manufacturer of recycled rubber products and is one of the largest tire recyclers in the world.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

