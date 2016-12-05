Bath, Shawnee, Bluffton top winners at quiz bowl

LIMA — It was a clean sweep for Bath, Shawnee and Bluffton at the Allen County Educational Service Center’s high school academic quiz bowl final tournament round, held Monday at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Bath took first place in both the varsity and junior varsity categories, while Shawnee and Bluffton took second and third, respectively, in both varsity and junior varsity.

The tournament featured teams from Allen East, Bath, Bluffton, Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St. John’s, Elida, Lima Central Catholic, Lima Senior, Perry, Shawnee and Spencerville high schools. Along with the Allen County ESC, Bluffton University, Com Net Inc., Lima Eagles Aerie 370 and T&D Interiors served as sponsors for the event.

Bath seniors Rachel Inskeep and Paul Blasiman answer a question with their team Monday during the High School Academic Quiz Bowl at Lima Central Catholic High School in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_120516QuizBowl01cardinal.jpg Bath seniors Rachel Inskeep and Paul Blasiman answer a question with their team Monday during the High School Academic Quiz Bowl at Lima Central Catholic High School in Lima. Kelli Cardinal | The Lima News