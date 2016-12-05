Mother out of work struggling to help adopted son

LIMA — Even though her six children are grown and out of the house, Terri’s heart is so big she cannot pass up helping a child even if it means she struggles.

When Terri learned about a woman named Lori who was addicted to heroin and pregnant but did not want to keep the baby, she stepped in. Within two days of Lori giving birth to Tony, he was living with Terri.

That was four years ago and today Terri is Tony’s mother.

But raising a child on her own has been a tough task. Terri is out of work and living on subsidized housing and food stamps. She barely has anything.

To make matters worse, Terri’s house was broken into when she was away looking after her sick mother.

Tony’s television was stolen, as was another television in the house, her security deposit for an apartment and other belongings.

Tony loved watching cartoons but Terri had to make the hard decision to sell her only remaining television to put a security deposit down on the apartment where they just moved into.

Since that time, Terri’s daughter, Holly, has let her mother borrow a television so Tony can watch cartoons.

Terri has no money to buy presents for Tony and starts to cry when asked about it.

“It’s hard. He’s just a loving boy. It hurts his feelings,” Terri said.

When Tony wants something and asks Terri, it breaks her heart to tell him he cannot have it.

“I tell him I can’t get it now. Maybe later,” she said. “I can’t get what I can’t afford. I try to get what I can get for him.”

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

The Empty Stocking Fund benefits three cooperating agencies, Bradfield Community Center, Mizpah Community Center and the Salvation Army. Money can be donated by sending it to The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima OH 45807, or by dropping it off at any Superior Credit Union branch. Donations of new toys and nonperishable food items will be accepted at The Lima News office. These stories use assumed names to protect the participants’ privacy. See past stories at LimaOhio.com/tag/emptystocking.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

