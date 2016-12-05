Deer harvest down in Ohio, region

LIMA — Hunters checked 6,633 fewer white-tailed deer during this year’s deer-gun hunting season as compared to 2015, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

There were 66,759 white-tailed deer harvested during the 2016 deer-gun hunting season, which ran from Nov. 28 to Sunday. Last year, hunters checked 73,392 deer over the week-long season.

The number of deer harvested this season was also down in most local counties. Here is a list of all white-tailed deer checked by area hunters during the 2016 season. The first number shows the harvest numbers for 2016, and the 2015 numbers are in parentheses.

Allen County: 363 (387)

Auglaize County: 268 (299)

Hardin County: 477 (542)

Mercer County: 262 (235)

Putnam County: 274 (304)

Van Wert County: 211 (237)