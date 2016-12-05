Fatal traffic crash numbers up in Allen County

LIMA — Fatal traffic crashes are up in Allen County compared to last year, according to the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition.

There were three fatal traffic crashes during the month of November in Allen County. That brings the total fatal crash count for the year to 12, which have resulted in 14 fatalities. Over the same 11-month period last year, there were eight crashes with eight fatalities, according to the coalition.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates the total comprehensive cost of a traffic fatality to be $5,377,365. Using that estimate, that would bring the total comprehensive costs for Allen County traffic fatalities to $75,283,110 so far this year.