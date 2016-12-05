Gas prices up 12 cents in area counties

LIMA — Gas prices in nine area counties increased an average of 12.1 cents since last week, according to prices reported to GasBuddy.com.

Hardin County saw the most significant jump, as the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas went from $1.92 last week to $2.09 early Monday — a 17-cent increase. Shelby County experienced the second-largest increase, with the average gas price climbing 15 cents. Gas prices in Allen and Logan counties rose 14 cents, while prices in Putnam and Hancock counties surged 13 cents.

The lowest average price in the region was $1.95 in Van Wert County, followed by Mercer ($2.08), Hardin and Shelby ($2.09), Auglaize ($2.10), Hancock ($2.12), Allen and Putnam ($2.14), and Logan ($2.18) counties.

The average price in Ohio was $2.15, making it the 25th least expensive state in the country. Ohio’s prices rose 3.3 cents per gallon from the previous week. This compares with the national average that has increased 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.18.

In the Lima region, gas prices were the same as last month’s average of $2.14 and were up 23 cents from last year’s average of $1.91. In Ohio, prices were 24.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and were 4.6 cents higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 3.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 14.1 cents higher than this day one year ago.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries signaled at its meeting that it would cut crude oil production. DeHaan said markets have bid up oil prices “in a fury,” believing the agreement, which will come in January, is exactly what is needed to balance supply and demand.

“I, however, believe this rally represents a balloon that’s filled with too much air and risks a correction (popping the balloon) that may be seen in due time,” DeHaan said in a press release. “But as I wait for the balloon to burst, the rally in oil prices will lead to higher gasoline prices in much of the country over the next couple of weeks as prices catch up to the feverish rise in oil prices.”

DeHaan added that, from east to west, average prices could rise 5 to 15 cents per gallon in the week ahead.

“OPEC seems to be taking the role of the Grinch this holiday season,” he stated. “The era of low oil prices may be over for now.”

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_gas-prices.jpg

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima