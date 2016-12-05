Bath Township home destroyed in fire, 3 dogs perish

LIMA — Three dogs perished and an entire home was destroyed in a fire Sunday night in Bath Township.

The Bath Township Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 7:43 p.m. Sunday night at 2420 Hadsell Road. The fire was spotted by a passerby who alerted the fire department, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure. The entire house was destroyed. The home is owned by Richard Shields, who was not home at the time of the fire. No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

Firefighters were unable to enter the structure, which took about three hours to extinguish, due to a heavy amount of personal property inside the home, according to the fire department. The home was not insured, and damage is estimated at $25,000 for the house and $15,000 for the contents.

Chief Joseph Kitchen has ruled the fire accidental, with the exact cause undetermined. The fire was not suspicious in nature, Kitchen stated.

The Bath Township Firefighters Association is collecting monetary donations on Shields’ behalf. Shields lost all of his personal belongings as well as his three dogs. Checks should be made out to Bath Township Firefighters Association. The fire department hopes to assist Shields with housing and related needs with the money collected.

