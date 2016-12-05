Lima native to debut invention on live TV

CHICAGO — Lima native PJ McGuire will debut her invention, the ‘Wrapperoo,’ this week on the Home Shopping Network.

McGuire, who graduated from Shawnee High School in 1997, came up with the idea after she spilled blue conditioner gel onto her white blouse as she was getting ready for work one morning.

“The idea hit me over the head at that point,” said McGuire, who now lives in Chicago. “I wondered, why not invent something I could use to keep me covered as I do my hair and beauty routine.”

From there, the idea for the Wrapperoo was born.

McGuire describes it as a two-sided water and heat resistant cape that doubles as a T-shirt hair towel. She said the towel-to-cape transformation means wet hair never touches the skin or clothes, and users are protected from the potential mess that comes with their hair and beauty routine.

“It’s a beneficial product because it’s something that can be used by the entire family,” she said. “It’s also something that provides so many uses that it eliminates other products we use in our daily routine.

“It gets rid of the mess, saves time and helps eliminate the stress we have on a daily basis when it comes to looking our best as we go out into the world.”

McGuire said she’s sold several thousand Wrapperoos since debuting the product more than a year ago. She said that, in the time she’s released the Wrapperoo, she has received a great deal of feedback on the multiple uses customers have discovered for the product.

“I’ve had people send me photos of them using it as a bib so they don’t mess up their suit or nice outfit, I’ve had people use it for dying their hair or cutting their kids’ hair — there’s just so many uses for it,” she said.

“I keep a running list of all the uses, and as of now I’m at 34 or 35.”

The Wrapperoo is normally $24.99, but McGuire said it is on sale for $19.99 on her website, wrapperoo.com.

McGuire will debut her invention on the Home Shopping Network between 6 and 7 p.m. Monday, and between 7 and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

