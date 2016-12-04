Glenn: Lima must unite to stop violence

LIMA — Lima Councilman Derry Glenn believes in the power of unity and prayer.

However, he also sees a need for people to put their faith into action.

Glenn held a press conference Sunday about Lima’s gun violence on the heals of yet another deadly shooting in Lima. Officers responded to the 400 block of North Baxter Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday to discover Orlando Lawrence, 26, of Lima, on the front porch of 421 N. Baxter St. with gunshot wounds. He later died from the injuries.

“People are mad and they are upset,” Glenn said. “I have had a lot of phone calls. People want to know what the city is going to do.”

Glenn said he’s proud of being a hometown Lima man and said he will never give up on his city. He said a lot of attention has been given to the rash of shootings. However, he felt it was also time to do something tangible.

“We have held walks,” Glenn said. “We have had prayer meetings and discussion groups. We have no time for surveys or other things. We need to get plans in place to fight both gun violence and heroin overdoses. We are having a shooting a week.”

Glenn would not elaborate, but he said several groups in town were splintered and were trying to attack problems by themselves.

“Now is the time for everyone to come together,” Glenn said. “We need to get together and work on this. Whether its the NAACP, the police department, the churches or anyone else, we need to get on the same page. We need to shut down the problem quickly.”

Glenn said he has never seen anything like this.

“I can’t sleep at night,” Glenn said. “I am as stressed about it as everyone else.”

Glenn said that he has heard talk that some of the problems are coming from quarreling families. He said he plans to find out if that is true and sit the families down to discuss what the problem is.

“We need to get everyone together and come up with a solution,” Glenn said. “So far, what we have tried is not working.”

Glenn said he welcomes ideas and hopes residents will call him with possible solutions. He also asked that all groups involved in Lima to put their minds together to combat the recent deaths. Glenn can be reached at 419-905-9572.

