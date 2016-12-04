LIMA — Things got worse for a young mother and her four children that live in Lima recently.

Jill’s oldest son was recently killed by a gunshot wound. She spent some time working with her children as they grieved in different ways after losing their older brother. Jill has two daughters, Amy, 15 and Carla, 13, and two sons, John 11 and Seth, 5. The variety in their ages caused different types and levels of grief.

Jill still had her job, however, in which she was self-employed. Her family was getting by until Jill discovered she had Lupus eight years ago. After treatment, she was in remission for seven years until ithings again took a downturn this past July. Her platelet level was as low as 11,000, preventing her from work. Her doctors want her to get that level up to at least 100,000 before she can go back to work. She currently has it up to 55,000, a little over halfway there.

“If I didn’t have Met to back me, we would not be able to make it,” Jill said. “We have Met housing and the rent now gets paid. If I didn’t have them to back me, we couldn’t pay it. We get a check to pay our utilities too.” But sometimes, it is hard to even put gas in the vehicle.”

Jill is also struggling with other health problems, including autoimmune hepatitis. She said it is a struggle to even get up daily.

“If I didn’t have children, I would just sleep the day away,” Jill said. “I have struggled with depression at times. I am not the same person I use to be.”

Jill admits to having become a bit of an overprotective mother due to the circumstances with her oldest son. The children seem to understand and help out where they can. Jill is faithful in continuing her medical care and plans to return when she is able.

“We got by fine before, it is just a little hard now,” Jill said.

Jill said she has received nice hand-me-downs for her girls. However, the family still has some needs that are impossible to take care of. The daughters are in need of large junior size winter coats. Her oldest son needs a large men’s size coat and her youngest son could use a 5-6 coat. Also, the oldest son is in need of large men’s shirts and size 36/32 pants.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]