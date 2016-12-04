Elida student plans military career

ELIDA — Elida sophomore Tyler Musser had a father that served in the military, so he knows what sacrifice goes into it.

That is why he plans to follow in his footsteps.

Tyler, 16, plans to join the Air Force when he graduates. For now, he is doing what he can to get ready. Tyler will volunteer in Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17 at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. He is helping collect donations to pay for the wreaths to be laid at veteran’s graves on the day of the event.

“It is a good way to honor fallen heroes,” Tyler said.

Tyler also volunteers with the DAV Veterans League. To prepare for his own military career, he is a member of the Civil Air Patrol Squadron at Van Wert Municipal Airport. He said his experience with CAP has helped him get ready for his Air Force career. His father, Jonathan, served in the U.S. Army.

“I love it, Tyler said. “It has been a great gateway to the military.”

Tyler said he wants to join the military because he understands the camaraderie that develops in the service.

“You are there for each other,” Tyler said.

Tyler wants to be a medic in the military service and plans to make it a career. He is also successful in school, carrying a 3.2 GPA. He is a member of the Film Club and Writer’s Club at Elida High School.

In his spare time, Tyler likes to work out, read, watch movies and hang out with friends. He is the son of Jonathan Musser and Allison Gay.

