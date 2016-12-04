Lima mayor’s salary compromise goes to council vote

LIMA — After an ordinance to freeze the mayor’s salary for the next four-year term failed, Lima City Council will make another attempt to reach a resolution on the issue at today’s 7 p.m. meeting.

This time, the vote will be on an arrangement reached last week to reduce the salary to $123,500 for the first two years of the next mayoral term, starting in Dec. 2017. The salary would then receive cost of living increases over the final two years of the term. The mayor’s salary is currently set at $132,000.

During a special council meeting last week, council members voiced concerns they heard from community members over what they viewed as an excessive salary for the position, especially given the city’s current population of less than 39,000.

“I haven’t seen a $100,000 job being done,” 3rd Ward Councilman Jesse Lowe II said during the meeting. Lowe had suggested a reduction down to as low as $85,000. “If he was bringing in jobs, or businesses, it might be different. But the people haven’t seen that. They are disappointed.”

For 7th Ward Councilwoman Ann Miles, the hope is that this compromise will finally bring this debate to a close after months of discussion and disagreement.

“This has divided us and consumed us,” she said at the meeting. “We have better things to be consuming our time, our focus.”

The ordinance will still require as many as three readings to pass, should a two-thirds majority not be reached on Monday. Should further readings be necessary, a special meeting would be scheduled to allow for three readings before the end of the year.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.