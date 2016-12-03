Christmas village brightens lives at Lima Salvation Army

LIMA — Every Christmas, The Salvation Army seeks to help needy families through its seasonal toy, clothing and food drives.

But it’s a need of a different sort, a need for joy, that Salvation Army Maj. Jeffrey Stacy seeks to meet with his Christmas village collection. For the past three years, he set up the little houses, buildings, figurines and winter scenes in a little room at the back of the charity’s worship space at its offices on East Market Street.

“I love to see people’s faces when they look at it. Especially the kids, they go, ‘Oooh, aww!’” said Stacy, 55. “That’s one of my favorite things about doing the village.”

On Friday, the village was a jumble of grey shapes in the dim morning light that seeped in from the windows high up in the little, unlit room. Stacy got down on his hands and knees and fumbled for a power switch tucked under one of the display tables.

Suddenly, the village clicked into life. Colored lights blinked; a little carousel spun; windows of a miniature history museum glowed a soft orange. There were horse-drawn sleighs, little groups of carolers and children making a snow man. From somewhere in the cheery holiday tableau came a low growl of gears.

“That’s the candy factory,” said Maj. Debbie Stacy, 52, Jeffrey’s wife. Inside the little structure, tiny boxes of chocolates shivered down a little conveyor belt past ladies in hairnets and blue smocks.

“This is what I imagine Christmas should look like,” Jeffrey Stacy said.

The display in the little room spilled over to another long table, set up along the back wall of the worship space. More figurines are still in storage. In total, he said he has 500 to 600 pieces.

“A few years ago, we ran out of room in our house, so we started putting it up in the church, so the church people could enjoy it, the clients who come in,” Debbie Stacy said. “He brings them back here and shows them. It gives them a little more of the Christmas spirit.”

Jeffrey Stacy’s obsession started innocently enough. He said he saw Christmas village pieces in stores such as Walmart and Kohl’s, and he admired them.

“‘Those are kind of neat,’ I thought,” he said. “The more I kept seeing them, the more I wanted to buy them, and it just became an addiction.”

His first piece was an appropriate choice for a pastor: a high-steepled church. He got it about 20 years ago, when his daughter was still small. It sits in the center of the display near the carousel, which reminds him of the one in Mansfield, his hometown. An old-time filling station called “Matt’s Gas” makes him think of his oldest child, Matt. A figurine of a man and a boy bent over the open hood of a car, a box of tools nearby, puts him in mind of his father, a mechanic, who died six years ago.

“That piece is special to me,” he said.

The village took him about two days to set up, he said. Angelique Williams, 39, a volunteer, said she was delightfully surprised to see it on a recent morning.

“When I rounded the corner, the whole room — it plays music, it lights up, it’s Christmas houses — I’ve never seen anything in my life like that,” she said. “If it brought a smile to my face, and I’m not the nicest person all the time, then it can put a smile on anyone’s face.”

Salvation Army Maj. Jeffrey Stacy, 55, stands in front of the Christmas village collection he has set up inside the charity’s building on Lima’s East Market Street. Stacy estimates he has up to 600 pieces. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_salvation_army_jeffrey_stacy.jpg Salvation Army Maj. Jeffrey Stacy, 55, stands in front of the Christmas village collection he has set up inside the charity’s building on Lima’s East Market Street. Stacy estimates he has up to 600 pieces. Amy Eddings | The Lima News A Salvation Army fundraising tableu in front of a White Castle Hamburger stand is a treasured part of Salvation Army Maj. Jeffrey Stacy’s Christmas village collection. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_salvation_army_figurines.jpg A Salvation Army fundraising tableu in front of a White Castle Hamburger stand is a treasured part of Salvation Army Maj. Jeffrey Stacy’s Christmas village collection. Amy Eddings | The Lima News This is one of three sheet-covered tables set up in the history room of the Salvation Army’s office on Lima’s East Market Street. Maj. Jeffrey Stacy’s collection has spilled out onto a fourth table in the worship space. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_salvation_army_scene.jpg This is one of three sheet-covered tables set up in the history room of the Salvation Army’s office on Lima’s East Market Street. Maj. Jeffrey Stacy’s collection has spilled out onto a fourth table in the worship space. Amy Eddings | The Lima News This little man reading the newspaper inside a wreath-decked outhouse is one of Salvation Army Maj. Jeffrey Stacy’s favorite pieces. “Some people don’t like it, but I think it’s funny,” he said. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_salvation_army_potty.jpg This little man reading the newspaper inside a wreath-decked outhouse is one of Salvation Army Maj. Jeffrey Stacy’s favorite pieces. “Some people don’t like it, but I think it’s funny,” he said. Amy Eddings | The Lima News Many of the pieces of Salvation Army Maj. Jeffrey Stacy’s Christmas village collection have meaning to him. The carousel in the foreground reminds him of the one in Mansfield, his hometown. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_salvation_army_scene_with_carousel.jpg Many of the pieces of Salvation Army Maj. Jeffrey Stacy’s Christmas village collection have meaning to him. The carousel in the foreground reminds him of the one in Mansfield, his hometown. Amy Eddings | The Lima News

By Amy Eddings [email protected]

IF YOU GO Maj. Jeffrey Stacy’s Christmas village can be enjoyed by anyone at the Salvation Army, 614 E. Market St. Its offices are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a one-hour break from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or Twitter, @lima_eddings.

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or Twitter, @lima_eddings.