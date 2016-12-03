Biz Beat: Leipsic pet groomers win awards

LEIPSIC — The pet grooming stylists of Paw Prints recently traveled to Pittsburgh and Indianapolis to compete in multiple pet grooming competitions.

In Pittsburgh, Paw Prints owner Jolene Siebeneck took second place in the Rescue Dog Competition, first place in Salon Creative and first place in Best in Class and Best in Show in the Extreme Creative Competition. Stephanie Palmer, Paw Prints pet stylist, won second place in the Pure Breed Competition and first place in the Rescue Dog Competition. Another pet stylist, Sarah Angstadt, competed in the Rescue Dog Competitions and won first, third and fourth place throughout the weekend.

In Indianapolis, Siebeneck took first place in the Rescue Dog Competition, first place in the Salon Creative Competition, and first place for Best in Class and Best in Show in the Extreme Creative Competition. Palmer won second and third place in the Pure Breed Competition, and also won the Most Improved Groomer Award. Angstadt competed in the Rescue Dog Competition and was also nominated for the John Nash Award.

Cooper Tire expands production overseas

FINDLAY — Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has completed its purchase of a 65-percent interest in China-based Qingdao Ge Rui Da Rubber Co.

GRT produces truck and bus radial tires for global markets, and will manufacture TBR tires to meet Cooper’s customer needs in North America, as well as in Asia and other markets. In the future, passenger car radial tires may also be manufactured at the one-million-square-foot GRT facility, which has room for further expansion.

Big R to open in Findlay

FINDLAY — Big R Stores, a general merchandise retailer, has announced the opening of a Findlay location, making it the second of two Ohio stores. The other Ohio location opened Wednesday in Lima.

The store will fill the vacant 100,000 square-foot Sears property at 1800 Tiffin Ave. in the Findlay Village Mall. The Big R store will provide Findlay shoppers with name brand apparel, pet products, sporting goods, equine products, lawn and garden items, home goods and farm supplies, among others. The store will be pet-friendly, as pets are welcome to accompany their owners on shopping trips.

The store, set to open in spring 2017, will create approximately 70 jobs in the Findlay community.

Dental Associates accepting holiday donations

LIMA — Risolvato Dental Group has announced that the Lima Dental Associates, Spencerville Dental Associates and New Bremen Dental Associates have begun a toy drive for Toys for Tots and a food drive for the West Ohio Food Bank.

Non-perishable food items will be collected at all three locations through Dec. 16, and new toys will be accepted until Saturday. The toy and food drives are part of the dental groups’ “Smiling, Caring and Sharing” for the holidays program.

Staff, patients and community members are welcome to donate.

Pappy’s owner to speak at Chamber meeting

OTTAWA — Jeff Nordhaus, co-owner of Pappy’s Sassafras Tea in Columbus Grove, will speak at an upcoming Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce meeting. Nordhaus will discuss the tea-making business and will provide guests with a sample to take a home.

The meeting will be held at noon Tuesday at the Schnipke Inn, 202 W. Main St. in Ottawa. Guests are welcome to attend.

Toys R Us announces Christmas sale

LIMA — Beginning Sunday, Toys R Us will launch its “Great Big Christmas Sale.”

The sale will feature deals on the “hottest toys of the year,” such as Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES, a press release stated. Other deals include:

• Buy-one-get-one 50-percent off all Barbie products

• BOGO 40-percent off Nerf blasters and accessories

• BOGO 40-percent off all video games, accessories and virtual reality headsets

• All bikes on sale

• All drones on sale

Toys R Us is located at 2292 Elida Road in Lima.

Rapid Fired Pizza debuts new dessert

LIMA — Rapid Fired Pizza has released a limited-time-dessert.

The Caramel Apple Delight is the restaurant’s “pizza take on the all-American Apple Pie,” a press release stated. Toppings include two scoops of apple pie filling, cinnamon streusel and a warm caramel drizzle, with the option of a side of vanilla ice cream. After being toasted in the oven for 180 seconds, the dessert is topped with icing.

Caramel Apple Delight will be on the menu until the end of January.

BIZ BEAT

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima