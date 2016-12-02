Ohio State, Allen County officials discuss potential growth of the region

LIMA — The Allen County treasurer and a professor from Ohio State University on Friday discussed the potential growth of Lima and the surrounding area through a project that would turn vacant lots into viable real estate.

At a Wake, Rattle & Roll event, Ohio State University Professor Jacob Boswell talked about how he and a group of student researchers have helped coordinate with Allen County officials to collect data on vacant lots.

According to Boswell, there are more than 700 vacant lots in Lima. While it’s unlikely that every lot will be redeveloped through the Land Bank, Treasurer Rachael Gilroy said two vacant buildings have already been razed, three are ready to be demolished and 90 more are in the foreclosure process. At least 180 properties will be demolished as a result of the project, though there are more than 300 that are eligible for demolition.

Gilroy emphasized that not every vacant lot contains an existing structure that would be demolished.

“It is not our intention with the Land Bank to go in and raze neighborhoods down,” Gilroy said. “We’re acquiring property that has been vacant and abandoned and blighted. Thankfully we have grant funding available now to be able to demolish those houses and get those empty lots back into productive use.”

In October, the Land Bank received $4.5 million in Neighborhood Initiative Program funds to demolish blighted houses in the county. Gilroy said the Land Bank needs at least 90 lots to be ready for demolition by May, as this is a stipulation of the grant.

In addition to determining which lots were vacant throughout the county, Boswell and his team are also helping prioritize where the demolitions will happen, and how they can develop strategies to repurpose the land.

Part of the redevelopment process involves reaching out to local stakeholders who may have interest in cultivating the land for other uses.

“One of the things we’ve noticed here in Lima is that there are a lot of neighborhood organizations that have a passion for doing something with these lots, but they don’t always have the expertise and the money to do it,” Boswell said.

However, he said there may be larger organizations in the area that have more money and expertise to undertake a redevelopment project.

“What we’re trying to do is connect those two groups together in meaningful ways, so that we develop a community of stakeholders in Lima who are working on this together rather than one organization at a time,” he said. “We’re trying to create a system by which they can connect with one another.”

Boswell said they interviewed 15 stakeholders in the spring, but they are open to hearing from more organizations who may be interested in the project.

“As we find new organizations, we’re always interested in interviewing someone else and adding them to that set,” he said.

Gilroy said the county is also reaching out to local stakeholders.

“We’ve talked to groups such as Lots for Soldiers, developmental disabilities groups and local churches,” she said. “All kinds of folks are coming in to talk about the potential they see to create a positive change for Allen County.”

Jacob Boswell, an assistant professor of landscape architecture at Ohio State, discusses his collaboration with the Allen County Land Bank during a Wake, Rattle & Roll event Friday morning. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_wake-rattle-roll.jpg Jacob Boswell, an assistant professor of landscape architecture at Ohio State, discusses his collaboration with the Allen County Land Bank during a Wake, Rattle & Roll event Friday morning. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima