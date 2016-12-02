Lima woman cited in Shawnee crash Thursday

LIMA — A Lima woman was cited for running a red light that resulted in a pair of injuries at the intersection of Eastown and Spencerville roads at 8:31 p.m. Thursday.

Lora Ralston, 28, was driving a 2011 Dodge Durango when she ran a red light at the intersection, striking another vehicle. Two people were transported from the scene by Shawnee Township Fire Department and American Township Fire Department for unknown injuries.

The information came from the Shawnee Police Department’s call log, and the report was not available Friday for more detailed information.