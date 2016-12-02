Fundraiser set up for family of murder victim

LIMA — Dawn Irick said her niece is a proud woman who would never ask for anything but the type who would help anyone in a heartbeat.

After her niece, Nicole Vanbuskirk’s husband was killed Nov. 21, nearly 20 years to the day her mother died in 1996, Irick said Vanbuskirk needs help.

Vanbuskirk’s husband, Ryan Vanbuskirk was shot to death in Lima last month. Two men, Chaz Jackson and Rione Gray, both 21 and of Lima are being sought in connection with the killing.

“It was just a shock. My sister, at least we knew but with Ryan it was just a shock. We were like, ‘No, it’s not real,’” Irick said.

The couple had been married for 11 years and Ryan was the breadwinner supporting four children at home all under 10, Irick said.

“She needs so much help now,” Irick said. “She was getting ready to have Thanksgiving and then this happened.”

Irick said Nicole is a strong woman but a person can only handle so much. Nicole’s mother, Irick’s sister, Kelly Coon, died in 1996, of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis when Nicole was a child, Irick said.

A fund has been set up at GoFundMe.com under “Support the Vanbuskirk’s.” So far $3,270 has been raised. The money will go to medical bills, funeral expenses and to help the family until Nicole can find a job and return to work.

“I’m hoping anyone in Lima who sees this will donate $5, or $1, whatever they can,” Irick said.

Vanbuskirk http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Ryan-Vanbuskirk.jpg Vanbuskirk Nicole Vanbuskirk is pictured here with her children. Her husband, Ryan, was shot and killed Nov. 21, in Lima. Friends of the family are having a fundraiser to help them pay bills and support the family. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_VanBuskirk-family.jpg Nicole Vanbuskirk is pictured here with her children. Her husband, Ryan, was shot and killed Nov. 21, in Lima. Friends of the family are having a fundraiser to help them pay bills and support the family. Greg Sowinski | The Lima News

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

