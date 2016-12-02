A mother’s hope for Christmas

LIMA — Jayne and her 8-year-old son, Michael, moved to Lima in August 2014 to attend a school that Jayne had heard was excellent in dealing with children with autism. She left her 10-year-old daughter, Soulai, in her mother’s care so she could continue attending the school she was familiar with.

That school didn’t work out for Michael. Jayne has had Michael in four different schools in the past year, and she is thrilled that Marimor has worked out for Michael.

“He is happy and comfortable now. I can tell because he is smiling when he gets on the bus and happy when I pick him up,” said Jayne.

Dealing with a son with autism is hard, but it is is especially hard that her son is non-verbal. Jayne desperately wants to get him an iPad so that he would be able to tell her how he feels.

“I really want his opinion on things. I know when he’s happy, but when he is sad and crying, I don’t know if it’s his stomach that hurts or what,” she said. “I know when I give him options on things, he always chooses the second one that I hold out. I’m not sure if he really wants that, or if that is just what he is used to choosing.”

She would like to load an iPad with Tablet Talk software, which runs around $80.

In addition to the iPad and software, Michael could use a blanket to keep warm. The house is an older house and not well insulated. He only wears Croc shoes and could use new Crocs, children’s size 2 or 3. He enjoys Peppa Pig toys. He could use a winter coat size 10 and a winter hat and gloves, too.

Soulai loves Monster High toys. She too could use boots, wearing a women’s size 7. A winter coat would be put to use, and she wears a women’s size small. She needs a hat and gloves too.

Jayne’s car is need of a windshield, as it was cracked when a baseball hit it. The crack is coming into the driver’s side, interrupting her visibility. She drives to see her daughter as often as she can.

Jayne could use a winter coat size extra-large, a hat and gloves and boots, size 8 1/2.

