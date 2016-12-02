Man gets 18 years prison in heroin operation

LIMA — A second man charged following a huge heroin bust was sentenced to 18 years in prison Friday after pleading no contest to drug charges.

Anthony Duvernay, 41, of Lima, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin as a major drug offender and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, both charges carry forfeiture specifications on four vehicles.

Allen County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced Duvernay to 18 years in prison, ordered the four vehicles he had to be forfeited and fined him $20,000. Duvernay was given credit for more than 13 months served for time in jail since his arrest Oct. 15, 2015.

Duvernay declined to make a statement.

His attorney, Stevin Groth, said Duvernay was not the principal offender in the crime but had a significant role in the sale of heroin.

“He’s a fairly bright young man. Had he turned his attention to good, he could have done good things,” Groth said.

Duvernay’s partner in crime, Marvin Thomas, 45, was sentenced to 23 years in prison in June after pleading no contest to possession of heroin with a major drug offender and forfeiture of a vehicle specification, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity with a vehicle forfeiture specification, and having a firearm under a court sanction.

Duvernay and Thomas were arrested in October 2015 after officers seized 4.4 pounds of heroin with an estimated street value of more than $300,000. Officers described it as one of the largest ever heroin operations busted in Allen County.

Thomas told investigators he got heroin from people in Arizona and Duvernay helped him. They were in the process of prepping the drugs for sale when agents stopped them, a prosecutor said.

By Greg Sowinski

