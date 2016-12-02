Trial pushed back in fatal bar shooting

LIMA — The trial for a man charged in the fatal shooting at a downtown bar in July has been pushed back due to an unforeseen circumstance with the prosecutor in the case.

Demonta E. Rogers, 24, of Lima, is scheduled to stand trial Jan. 9, on charges of murder with a gun and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises. He is charged in connection with the July 5 killing of 26-year-old Remeal Ingram in the parking lot of G-Spot bar. Jontez P. White, 25, also is a suspect in the case.

A prosecutor on the case had a personal issue that came up that called for the trial to be pushed back. Rogers’ attorney, Dustin Blake of Columbus, opposed pushing the trial back which was scheduled for Dec. 12. Judge David Cheney moved the trial date back.