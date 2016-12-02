Aged to Perfection opens under new ownership

LIMA — Preserve, repair, restore, repurpose.

These are the core principles of Aged to Perfection, a vintage furniture and home accessory store that reopened recently under new ownership. The business, which originally opened under the same name in 2015, is now owned by lifelong Lima resident Dixie Finch.

“The business was formerly owned by Gina Gephart, and I just fell in love with her store,” Finch said. “When she was having to close the business, the opportunity arose for me and I just couldn’t turn it down.”

With a passion for antiques and repurposing vintage items, along with a background in interior design, Finch feels she can add her own personal touch to the business while keeping the concept intact.

“I’ve kept the name and the idea. I’ve just added my own touches to it,” she said.

Aged to Perfection, located at 116 N. West St. downtown, sells everything from late 19th century and early 20th century furniture pieces to kitchenware, tools and houseware. It is also a consignment shop, as items from local artisans are featured in the store.

Finch said the items Aged to Perfection offers are what makes it a unique place to shop.

“We have some more modern things, but still with that vintage feel,” she said. “We’ve got the old and new pulled together.”

Finch re-purposes the items at her home, but she hopes to eventually bring the operation to her store. She said that, starting in 2017, customers may bring in their vintage items to be refinished or repurposed. Also in the new year, the shop is offering chalk painting classes after regular hours.

Another unique aspect of Aged to Perfection, Finch said, is its ever-changing inventory.

“Every week it changes as pieces go in and out of the door,” she said. “You never know what treasure you’re going to find.”

Along with her passion for historical pieces, Finch is also a firm supporter of downtown Lima. She hopes Aged to Perfection’s location will help expand the downtown area.

“I love what’s going on with the restaurants and other stores, as well as the vibe it’s bringing,” she said. “I hope to continue that.”

She added that she wants to show people “what downtown Lima can offer.”

“I think a lot of people forget how amazing downtown is,” she said, “so I just invite them to come down and check us out.”

Aged to Perfection is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Dixie Finch, owner of Aged to Perfection in downtown Lima, smiles after cutting a ceremonial ribbon with the help of Jed Metzger, president/CEO of the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce. Aged to Perfection, a vintage furniture and accessory store, celebrated its grand opening Friday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_aged-to-perfection.jpg Dixie Finch, owner of Aged to Perfection in downtown Lima, smiles after cutting a ceremonial ribbon with the help of Jed Metzger, president/CEO of the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce. Aged to Perfection, a vintage furniture and accessory store, celebrated its grand opening Friday. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

