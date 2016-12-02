Belvedere Emporium: A modern boutique inside a historic building

HARROD — If you have ever traveled through southeastern Allen County on state Route 117, you’ve likely noticed a large white building that looks like it was built in another century.

For the last 16 years, the building has been owned by Kendra Kesner, a Harrod resident who decided to open a boutique inside the historic building.

Belvedere Emporium, located at 8850 Bellfontaine Road, is hard to miss. Nestled on a hill, the boutique stands out among the backdrop of trees and cornfields. Kesner said the building was constructed between 1883 and 1892, and served as a home for decades before it went vacant.

Eventually, the property was purchased Dick Williams, owner of Williams Excavating in Harrod. Kesner, who worked for Williams for 20 years, said he planned to tear the building down because it was falling a part.

“You could see daylight through the roof,” Kesner said. “It was in bad shape.”

As a lifelong Harrod resident, Kesner said she drove by the property almost every day. She said she “always loved it,” so when she heard it might be torn down, she asked Williams if she could take ownership of the building.

“We ended up getting it, but it took three years to renovate,” Kesner said.

After finishing the renovations, Kesner knew she needed a way to make money off the property in order to stay afloat. It was then that Belvedere Emporium was born.

At first, Kesner sold gifts and home decor items. In the last several years, the business has transformed into a boutique, though it still sells gifts and home decor.

“Our customers seem to like the boutique items,” she said. “I’ve found that there’s more interest in that, so I try to find things they have trouble finding other places.”

Today, Belvedere Emporium sells jewelry, clothing, accessories and more. Kesner said some of her more unique items include a collection of French fragrance lamps called Lampe Berger. Some of the signature lamps date back to the early 1900s, Kesner said. Other unique items include Elmira stoves, which have an antique look but are modern appliances.

With a mixture of new-age items and antiques, Kesner sees Belvedere Emporium as an eclectic blend of old and new. She even managed to keep much of the historic building intact, as it still has the original doors, flooring and woodwork.

“The building lends itself to a quaint, charming time,” she said. “It still has that home feeling.”

The exterior of Belvedere Emporium, a boutique located in Harrod. The building served as a home for decades until owner Kendra Kesner turned it into a retail store. John Bush | The Lima News Kendra Kesner, owner of Belvedere Emporium in Harrod, stands inside her boutique. The boutique is located inside a historic building that was constructed in the late 1800s. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Belvedere Emporium: Address: 8850 Bellfontaine Road, Harrod Phone: 419-648-4244 Email: [email protected] Website: belvedereemporium.com Facebook: facebook.com/belvedereemporium Holiday hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas day

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

