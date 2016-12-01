Business, community leaders recognized for commitment to young professionals

LIMA — Area businesses and community leaders were recognized for their commitment to young professionals Thursday night at an award ceremony held in the upper lounge at Old City Prime.

The ILLY Awards — which stands for Inspire Growth, Lead Others, Love Lima and Young Professionals — celebrated those who have influenced and supported the Lima Young Professionals group.

Six individuals and businesses were recognized at the event.

Bill Timmermeister, owner of the Lima Auto Mall, won the Lifetime Achievement Award for his professional success, community service and his willingness to to develop young leaders.

“It affirms that you’re old,” Timmermeister joked as he received the award. “But in all seriousness, it’s a great honor.”

Timmermeister, a lifelong Lima resident, sits on several local boards, including the United Way, Better Business Bureau, Rhodes State College, Lima Memorial Health System, the Allen Economic Development Group and more.

“I’ve been a part of many organizations, and I look at your group as a group of people who want to do good things in the community,” he said of the Young Professionals.

The Champion Award was given to the Lima Noon Sertoma Club for its commitment of time, support and inspiration to the Lima YP. The Sertoma Club has supported the organization’s mission of attracting and retaining young, professional talent to the Lima/Allen County area, a press release stated.

“The future of Lima is sitting right here,” said Sertoma member Marty McCaglin as he looked out into the crowd. “We are privileged to be a part of it.”

Michelle Sterling, president of Sign Pro Imaging, accepted the YP Legacy Award for her commitment and leadership in business, and her positive impact on the community. She was also described as an “influencer” for the Young Professionals.

“She is what the YP is all about,” said Adam Stolly, who served as master of ceremonies for the event.

The YP Service Award was handed out to Tracy Dodds, of Paychex. This award recognizes volunteers who set a standard for service to others. Dodds was described as a “faithful volunteer” for the YP, and that he is “always there when we ask.”

“I’ve enjoyed my time with them (Lima YP), and I’ve enjoyed volunteering,” Dodds said. “I love Lima.”

Peggy Fultz, co-owner of Biggby Coffee, won the Love Lima Award. This award recognizes community leaders who “set a standard of pride in Lima.” Through Biggby, Fultz supports the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce, the March of Dimes, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and more.

“You’ve always been investing in your community, and we genuinely appreciate you,” Stolly said.

Rounding out the awards ceremony was LaShae Torres, development executive for Coleman Professional Services. She received the Emerging YP Award for her dedication to the organization and her commitment to the growth of Lima.

Bill Timmermeister speaks Thursday after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2016 Lima YP ILLY Awards at Old City Prime in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_120116IllyAwards01cardinal-1.jpg Bill Timmermeister speaks Thursday after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2016 Lima YP ILLY Awards at Old City Prime in Lima. Kelli Cardinal | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima