Army authorizes $1 billion for Abrams tank, Stryker armored vehicle

LIMA — U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced Wednesday that more than $1 billion in funding has been authorized for the military’s Abrams tank and Stryker armored vehicle, both of which are manufactured at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima.

The funding was authorized under the Fiscal Year 2017 National Defense Authorization Act conference report, which was released after months of negotiations between the U.S. House and Senate. Specifically, the bill directs $652 million for the Abrams tank and $579.6 million for Stryker vehicle modernization, procurement and upgrades.

“The more than $1 billion in funding for modernization, upgrades and procurement of Stryker armored vehicles and Abrams tanks is good news for Ohio’s workers, the JSMC, and Lima,” Portman stated in a press release.

Portman added that he has “worked hard to secure and protect the funding that supports these vital programs and the jobs in Lima.” He said he also “worked hard to save the Lima plant when the Obama administration tried to shut it down.”

“I’m pleased the Army now agrees the plant is vital to our national security and to our allies abroad,” he stated. “In today’s dangerous global security environment, the work being done in Lima at the JSMC is even more important to our accomplishing national security objectives overseas.”

In October, Portman, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) hosted Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy at the JSMC, where they toured the facility and saw a demonstration of the Abrams Tank.

A M1A2 Abram tank perform a demonstration during Thursday's 10th Annual Journey to Remember to benefit for the Allen County Visionaries hosted by Lima General Dynamics Land Systems in Lima.

Sen. Rob Portman says funding is critical for the JSMC, Lima jobs

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

