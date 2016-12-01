Allen County 2017 dog licenses now available

LIMA — The Allen County Dog Warden has announced that dog licenses for 2017 went on sale Thursday.

All county dog owners will need to renew or purchase licenses by Jan. 31 for all dogs over three months of age. All dogs must be licensed by the age of three months, within 30 days of acquiring the pet or when moving into the county.

Licenses are $22 and can be purchased at 1165 Seriff Road, Lima, or the county auditor’s office, 301 S. Main St., Lima. Online purchase is also available at www.doglicenses.us/OH/Allen.