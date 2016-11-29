Empty Stocking: Grandmother struggles to bring Christmas to grandchildren

LIMA — Living in Donette’s home is her daughter and four grandchildren.

The stove is broke. Her refrigerator works, sometimes. She also is having furnace problems and using space heaters to warm the house.

Donette is on disability. Her daughter, Crissie, is working but not making a lot of money. Crissie’s four children, Emily, 12, Danica, 9, Brandon, 6 and Marissa, 2, have always received something for Christmas.

But this year the budget is tight. Still, Donette keeps a positive spirit. After all, Christmas is about family and being happy, not who receives the most presents, she said.

There’s no tree up in her house but Crissie is looking to get a tree somehow.

The question remains whether there will be anything below it wrapped in nice paper covered with a holiday theme. Emily wants an Xbox while Danica really wants an American Girl doll. Brandon would be happy with a superhero toy and just about any toy would make Marissa happy.

Donette is disappointed she cannot do more for her grandchildren. It tugs at her heart seeing the older children disappointed when their friends get a lot of presents and they don’t.

And times are not getting any easier.

Crissie also is pregnant and about to deliver another girl, her mother said.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_EmptyStocking-3.jpg

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

The Empty Stocking Fund benefits three cooperating agencies, Bradfield Community Center, Mizpah Community Center and the Salvation Army. Money can be donated by sending it to The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima OH 45807, or by dropping it off at any Superior Credit Union branch. Donations of new toys and nonperishable food items will be accepted at The Lima News office. These stories use assumed names to protect the participants’ privacy. See past stories at LimaOhio.com/tag/emptystocking.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.