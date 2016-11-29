Weekend food pantry coming to Lima

LIMA — While those less fortunate have access to food during the week through food banks, no food bank is available to provide assistance on weekends. Thanks to the efforts of Vickie Shurelds, 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn and New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, that will be changing.

Compassion 2 Action Emergency Food Pantry, located at 1812 S. Main St., will open for the first time at 4 p.m. Friday, giving those in need in Allen, Auglaize and Mercer counties a place to go to find food on weekends. For Shurelds, this pantry is an extension of the work already being done at New Morning Star, pastored by the Rev. C.M. Manley.

“He already has the buildings and ideas in place, and so I wanted to be a part of what the church was already doing,” said Shurelds, the coordinator for the food pantry. “Not only are we excited about starting this, but it seemed so appropriate, because Pastor Manley’s mother had done this, and if you talked to a resident of the 6th Ward, they’d tell you that Willie Mae Manley never let a family go hungry.”

A collaborative effort between the church, the Community Action Program, [email protected] and the Lima Jr. City Council, the pantry will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

“All we ask is that you bring proof of residency,” Shurelds said. “But if you don’t have that, we’ll still work with you to make sure you’ve got your food.”

The pantry will work in partnership with the West Ohio Food Bank, which is “very excited” to have a weekend food pantry available, according to Shurelds.

Those wishing to make donations can make arrangements with the pantry by emailing [email protected] Monetary donations can be made to the Community Action Program. For information on how to donate, contact Glenn at 419-905-9572.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

