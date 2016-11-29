Judge orders Lima teen detained in Logan County murder case

LIMA — A judge ordered a 17-year-old girl charged with aggravated murder to remain in jail Tuesday until Logan County officials can come get her.

Tatiana Freeman is charged with complicity to aggravated murder in Logan County, Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick said. Judge Glenn Derryberry of Allen County Juvenile Court ordered Freeman to remain in custody per Waldick’s request until her extradition to Logan County.

Freeman is in Allen County where she was arrested after the killing of a Logan County man found shot to death Thanksgiving Day. The daughter of Jeffrey Brentlinger, 45, found him dead at his rural Zanesfield home in the 6400 block of township Road 127 at 11 a.m. Thursday.

He died from a gunshot wound, Logan County Sheriff Andrew Smith said.

Freeman made a statement in court Tuesday despite Derryberry’s advice to not say anything.

“I’m a good kid. I understand all actions do have consequences and I understand I have to serve my consequences for the actions that I made,” Freeman said. “I’m not a bad kid. I’m not one to hurt somebody.”

Five people were arrested following the slaying.

Marquevous Watkins, 21; Alexus Walton, 19; and Freeman, all of Lima, were arrested Monday, Smith said. Watkins was charged with aggravated robbery and murder. Walton and Freeman were charged with complicity to commit robbery and complicity to commit murder.

Zachariah Huddleston, 22, of Lima, and another 17-year-old girl, also of Lima, were arrested by the Gary, Indiana, Police Department on Sunday on warrants for complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit robbery, according to Smith. Both were awaiting extradition to Logan County as of Monday evening.

Smith said investigators do not believe the killing was random. He said there is evidence to connect the victim with several of the suspects before his death.

Watkins and Walton were being held in the Logan County Jail, Smith said.

Smith declined to say what led to the charges or a possible motive in the shooting.

Brentlinger’s daughter told a 911 dispatcher she returned home to find the front door open, all the lights on, mud on the floor and Brentlinger in a pool of blood, according to a 911 call to the Sheriff’s Office.

Family members told investigators they had left the home early Wednesday afternoon and then returned Thursday morning and found Brentlinger dead, Smith previously told the Springfield News-Sun.

Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation were called to the scene Thursday and collected evidence.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

