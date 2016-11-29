Deer harvest down on opening day

COLUMBUS — Hunters checked 18,776 white-tailed deer Monday on the opening day of Ohio’s deer-gun hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

In 2015, 22,253 deer were reported the first day of the deer-gun season.

Ohio’s deer-gun season remains open through Sunday. Two additional days of deer-gun season will be available to hunt with firearms Dec. 17-18.

Numbers included the following in local counties along with 2015 numbers:

Allen: 58 (116); Auglaize: 41 (99); Hancock: 95 (135); Hardin: 94 (149); Logan: 155 (249); Mercer: 38 (76); Putnam: 60 (90); Shelby: 79 (97); and Van Wert: 31 (63).