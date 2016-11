LIMA — The National Weather Service will hold a regional storm spotter workshop at 7 p.m. March 8 at the UNOH Event Center.

The free course is for both public safety professionals and members of the public. Registration for the 2017 SKYWARN Storm Spotter Workshop is strongly encouraged, however, and anyone interested can register online at http://bit.ly/2gGffe8.

For information, contact the Allen County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at 419-993-1404.