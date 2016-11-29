ODOT snowplow to be on display Thursday

VAN WERT — The Ohio Department of Transportation will have a snowplow truck on public display Thursday at the eastbound rest area on U.S. Route 30 west of Van Wert.

The truck will be on display from 8 to 11:30 a.m. with personnel on hand to showcase the special features of the truck and explain its operation.

“We want to offer the public the opportunity to see our truck, which is the most visible representation of our agency and is critical to our effectiveness in snow and ice control,” according to ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Kirk Slusher.