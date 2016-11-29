Police calls

2170 Edgewood Drive, Lima — A person at Edgewood Skate Arena reported Friday a juvenile refused to leave.

700 block of Brower Road, Lima — A woman reported Friday someone stole items from her purse.

1900 block of St. Johns Road, Lima — A man reported Sunday a woman assaulted him.

2600 Elida Road, Lima — An employee of Macy’s reported Thursday someone tried to steal merchandise without paying.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.