Prosecutor seeks death penalty against Delphos man in child’s killing

VAN WERT — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a Delphos man who is charged with aggravated murder in the death of a 15-month-old boy.

Christopher M. Peters, 26, also was indicted this week on murder, felonious assault and endangering children. He is scheduled to appear at his arraignment Wednesday where he will be asked to enter a plea.

The court did not make the indictment known to the public until Peters was served a notice of the charges.

The aggravated murder charge includes a death penalty specifications.

Few details of the alleged crime that is blamed for the death of a 15-month-old boy have been released. Police and others have not released the name of the child yet. The child’s mother found him unresponsive Nov. 15 inside an apartment at 24249 Lincoln Highway. She called 911 to make the report.

Another woman got on the phone and asked for police at the scene saying it was clear the child was dead. The mother said she last checked on her son the day before when he was sick and not eating.

Peters was not at the apartment when the child was found dead. He was arrested in the days that followed in another county.

Christopher Michael Peters. Courtesy of Hancock County Sheriff's Office http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Peters-Christopher-M-6.jpg Christopher Michael Peters. Courtesy of Hancock County Sheriff's Office

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

