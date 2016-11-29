Former Delphos accountant gets probation in VFW theft case

LIMA — A former Delphos accountant was placed on three years probation and ordered to pay back $19,176 in restitution to the Spencerville Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

Jennifer Edelbrock, 49, was sentenced on one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.

Edelbrock was part of the Edelbrock-Reitz accounting firm at 945 E. Fifth St., Delphos. Authorities raided the firm on May 19, 2015, as part of an investigation into financial crimes. Complaints to police officials about the firm led to the investigation and raid.

She also was convicted of stealing $17,250 from the Kalida Band Boosters. She received 40 days in jail, was ordered to pay the money back and placed on three years probation. She said in court Tuesday she has made full restitution in that case.

Read more about this story in Wednesday’s The Lima News.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Jennifer-Edelbrock-14-.jpg