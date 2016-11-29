Allen County reaches agreement for juvenile detention design contract

LIMA — Allen County Commissioners have agreed in principle to enter into a contract with Cleveland-based K2M Design to serve as designers and project managers of a new Allen County Juvenile Detention Center. Commissioners still need to pass a resolution, which has not been written yet, to formally enter into that contract.

K2M Design, which has also worked with the county on its county-owned building assessment, brings a familiarity with Allen County with it that would be beneficial to designing the new detention facility, according to commissioner Jay Begg.

“Our first relationship with K2M was a study that the Department of Youth Services helped us fund to determine whether we should stay where we were at or construct a new facility someplace else,” he said. “The results said pretty heavily that building a new facility would be in the county’s best interests.”

It is expected that the design phase will take up to a year before construction would begin. The project would be partially funded by a Department of Youth Services grant, which would reimburse the county for 60 percent of the building cost up to a maximum of $6 million.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

