1,600 without power after crash in American Township

LIMA — A Lima man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and other charges after an accident on South Eastown Road near the West Elm Street intersection at 5:06 p.m. Monday that left some 1,600 homes and businesses without power.

According to a report from the American Township Police Department, Stephen Taflinger, 49, of Lima, was driving a 2008 International box truck south on South Eastown Road when he lost control after being followed by law enforcement. He crashed into a power pole, bringing down several power lines. The power lines fell onto a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by Lisa Rummel, 48, of Lima.

The pursuit continued as Taflinger continued to drive away from the scene. After a pursuit, Taflinger was stopped near the intersection of Makely and Westerly drives.

More than 1,600 nearby residents and businesses were without power after the crash. American Electric Power-Ohio workers expected to have power returned at around 1 a.m. Tuesday. At least some power had been restored by 11:30 p.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported. Taflinger’s vehicle suffered heavy damage and Rummel’s vehicle suffered some damage and was driven from the scene.

Taflinger was charged with OVI, failure to control, and leaving the scene of an accident.

By Lance Mihm

