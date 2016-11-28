Man charged in child killing gets to wear street clothes in court

CELINA — A Fort Recovery man facing the death penalty will be allowed to appear in street clothes at future court hearings, a judge ruled Monday.

Cory Eischen, 39, also will be given up to $7,500 to use to hire a consulting psychologist to aid in his defense. Other motions Judge Jeffrey Ingraham of Mercer County Common Pleas Court approved related to the prosecution’s obligation to exchange evidence prosecutors intend to use against Eischen as well as evidence favorable to his defense.

Eischen has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, two counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and domestic violence.

He is charged in the Sept. 25 death of Jaxxen Baker inside at home at 5098 Rauh Road outside of Fort Recovery. Deputies were called to the home for an unresponsive child after a woman picking up another child saw Baker unresponsive.

Eischen’s next pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 26.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

