Woman arrested in stabbing of another woman

LIMA — A 52-year-old woman was in custody Monday after an early morning stabbing.

Brenda K. Skinner was being held on suspicion of felonious assault in connection with the stabbing of Lakesha Thornton, 35, at 515 E. Vine St. just before 1 a.m. The women were arguing when it escalated and Thornton was stabbed, said Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte.

Thornton was stabbed or slashed in the face and upper stomach. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Stechschulte said.