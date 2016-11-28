Delphos man indicted in connection with toddler’s death

VAN WERT — A man arrested on charges connected to the death of a 15-month-old boy has been indicted by the grand jury.

Details of the charges against Christoper M. Peters, 26, of Delphos, have yet to be released. An employee at the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court said Peters has an arraignment scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday to enter a plea. In almost all cases, defendants plead not guilty to all charges at arraignment.

She referred all other questions to Van Wert County Prosecutor Charles Kennedy. Kennedy could not immediately be reached for comment.

Peters was initial charged in connection with the death of a toddler whose body was found Nov. 15 in an apartment at 24249 Lincoln Highway. The boy’s name has not been released.

Its also unclear whether anyone else was charged over the boy’s death.

The mother of the child placed a call to 911 saying she found her son unresponsive. Another woman at the house told the operator the child appeared to have been dead for a long time. The mother told the operator she last checked on her son the day before when he was sick and not eating.

Peters was not at the apartment when the child was found dead. He was arrested in the days that followed.

Christopher Michael Peters. Courtesy of Hancock County Sheriff's Office http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Peters-Christopher-M-2.jpg Christopher Michael Peters. Courtesy of Hancock County Sheriff's Office

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.