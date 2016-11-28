House fire classified as ‘suspicious’

BATH TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a house fire late Sunday that was classified as “suspicious.”

The fire at 401 S. Roberts was reported at 11:20 p.m. Firefighters arriving found heavy fire coming from a window on the side of the house, Bath Township Fire Chief Joe Kitchen reported.

No one was inside, Kitchen said.

The home is owned by U.S. Bank and Trust and is vacant. Damage was estimated at $25,000, Kitchen said.

The fire is classified as “suspicious” and is under investigation, Kitchen said.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call 419-222-0550.