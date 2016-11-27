YOUTH PROFILE: Lima teen sees racing in his future

LIMA — Whether you are a blitzing linebacker or someone just trying to outsmart him, most would have a hard time getting the best of Darius Collins.

The 17-year-old senior was both an all-league and Lima News Dream team performer at offensive tackle. Darius also works hard in the classroom, carrying a 3.6 GPA at Lima Senior.

Darius was this year’s Lima winner of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Scholarship, which goes to the African-American male with the highest academic standing. Darius was recognized at a banquet in Troy for the honor.

“It really meant a lot to me,” Darius said. “It is nice knowing that my hard work is being recognized.”

Darius, the son of Darnell and Cathy Collins, also plays baseball and is a member of the Spartan bowling team. He has earned 10 letters at the school.

Darius has been a major factor in the recent resurgence of the Lima Senior football program. The team finished one point in their final game from returning to the state playoffs again this year.

“It means a lot to the school,” Darius said. “There has been a lot of school spirit. It is something we were lacking.”

Ever since he was young, Darius has always enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together. So it made his career choice easy. Darius is headed to Wayne State University next year to studying engineering.

“I like math and science,” Darius said.

Darius ultimately hopes to land a job with a major car racing team for a career.

Darius is also a member of National Honor Society. In his spare time he likes to play video games or participate in paintball. In the winter, he likes to snowboard.

