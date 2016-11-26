EMPTY STOCKING: Starting over at 70

LIMA — Lizzie finds herself in a pickle this Christmas season.

The 70-year-old has had many health problems, bad knees, arthritis, heart problems, hypertension, diabetes and nerve problems, and takes daily medication to help with the health issues. Her immediate need is finding a place to live. That’s what makes it so hard on her this Christmas.

Lizzie has lived with friends and family for most of her adult life. While she is grateful for the accommodations, it is time she get a place of her own. However, she has nothing to fill a living space with.

“This is my sister’s house. I am here temporarily until I find a place,” Lizzie said.

Lizzie has an application in at Lima Towers, but has not been given a time when she will get an apartment.

“I will be here until they call me,” Lizzie said. “They tell me they are working on it.”

Once she establishes her residence at Lima Towers, her problems change to needing household furniture and all the items one needs to go with living in an apartment.

“I have a lift chair and some clothes, but I have nothing. I have no forks, no spoons, no towels, no bed, no television, nothing. I’ve got zip,” Lizzie said. “I’ve lived with other people who had these items, but I don’t have anything.”

Her limited Social Security money will be spent on rent, medicine, phone and her life insurance.

The doctor would like to operate on Lizzie’s back, but she has no one to take care of her.

“You can’t depend on anyone. I have no one to take care of me after the surgery. So, I just take the medicine and they are getting me a back brace,” Lizzie said.

Her situation causes her to be depressed especially at Christmas, as she has four children and 10 grandchildren for whom she is unable to provide presents this Christmas.

“Last year I gave my kids McDonald’s cards,” Lizzie said.

She would like to get a little something for her youngest grandchildren, four boys, ages 4, 6, 7, and 8 and two girls, ages 6 and 1.

Along with household items and items for her children and grandchildren, Lizzie herself could use a winter coat. She wears size 26. She could use winter jogging pants, size large, winter boots, size 11, as well as gloves and hats.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

The Empty Stocking Fund benefits three cooperating agencies, Bradfield Community Center, Mizpah Community Center and the Salvation Army. Money can be donated by sending it to The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima OH 45807, or by dropping it off at any Superior Credit Union branch. Donations of new toys and nonperishable food items will be accepted at The Lima News office. These stories use assumed names to protect the participants’ privacy. See past stories at LimaOhio.com/tag/emptystocking.

