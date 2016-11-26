Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867

SOLVING CRIMES

Law-enforcement officials are looking for information about the crimes and people listed below. The program offers anonymous cash rewards up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of wanted suspects. Crime Stoppers does not use caller ID, and telephone calls are not recorded.

CRIME OF THE WEEK

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a strong-armed robbery that took place in the parking lot of a business at 2400 Harding Highway at about 1 p.m. Nov. 13. An 80-year-old victim was assaulted and robbed of his wallet and received minor injuries. The robber(s) drove away in an older gray-colored Mercury near Greely Chapel Road.

If you have information on the identity of person(s) responsible for this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Robert Franklin Glass

Age: 40

Height: 6 foot 2

Weight: 190 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Charge: Failure to appear for trial

Michael Thomas Pasterchik Jr.

Age: 24

Height: 6 foot 1

Weight: 130 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Charge: Parole violation

Megan Raylene Scott

Age: 25

Height: 5 foot 1

Weight: 120 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply/Permitting drug abuse

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.