Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Nov. 15

Stephanie L. Neal, 39, of 961 Brice Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $150 fine.

Richard L. Warren, 33, of 135 Pilgrim Trail, Lima, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jennifer E. Manning, 56, of 1131 Crestwood Drive, Lima, pleaded no contest to obstructing official business. Sentence: $150 fine.

Christina M. Freese, 26, of 1147 S. Union St., Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Michael T. Boggs, 46, of 231 S. Rosedale Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 90 suspended, $150 fine.

Jerry L. Faze, 60, of 5477 Quince Ct., Elida, pleaded guilty to selling cigarettes to minor. Sentence: $150 fine.

Donald F. Wurgess, 49, of 2995 Elijah Parkway, Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 109 suspended, $150 fine.

Fredrick N. Hile, 65, of 151 S. Copus Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: six days jail, four suspended, $500 fine.

John C. Gavalas, 67, of 902 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 140 suspended, $525 fine.

Charles L. Hollar, 48, of 1449 Ellison Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $525 fine.

George V. Crosby, 28, of 1141 S. Sugar St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Tiwane J. Robinson, 19, of 6414 Roxanne Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Leah J. Bales, 27, of 1800 Reservoir Road, Lot 717, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $100 fine.

Benett D. Freed, 53, of 4930 New Haven Drive, Cridersville, pleaded guilty to aggravated menacing. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $250 fine.

Heather M. Snodgrass, 35, homeless, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Patricia E. Slusher, 48, of 1064 N. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Stanley L. Moothart, 68, of 1441 Westshore Dr., Findlay, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 60 days jail, 57 suspended, $400 fine.

Christopher E. Luma II, 34, of 2353 E. Fourth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: six days jail, three suspended, $375 fine.

Nov. 16

CSX Transportation, 401 E. Robb Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to obstruction of roads by railroad. Sentence: $574.26 fine.

Scott J. Gross, 51, of 2393 Baywood Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 10 days jail, four suspended, $500 fine.

Tammy L. Rohn, 41, of 2802 Chestnut St., Toledo, pleaded guilty to speed pass vehicle 70 MPH limit. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Ryan D. Sabovik, 20, of 1615 Zeits Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to improper registration. Sentence: $150 fine.

George M. Briggs, 44, of 636 N. West St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Matthew L. Peddicord, 36, of 1061 Highland Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jonathan D. Guerrero, 32, of 2125 NW 58th St., Miami, Florida pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Joshua A. Ortiz, 24, homeless, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Nov. 17

Julian Gulyas, 25, of 3167 Washington St., Cleveland Heights, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Travis L. Price, 20, of 15 Short Hill Lane, Erlanger, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: three days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Millard Green Jr., 27, of 411 E. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Nov. 18

Kelsey A. Brooks, 22, of 531 Brower Road, Apt. 141, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Ronald A. Callahan, 66, of 2800 Plymouth Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to marked lanes/driving in. Sentence: $150 fine.

Martin L. Garcia, 47, of 700 Ralston Ave., Apt. 88, Defiance, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Jordan R. Liddic, 18, of 505 S. Pierce St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Shae M. Mattix, 19, of 2018 Oakland Parkway, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Matthew A. Augsburger, 32, of 710 N. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Douglas R. Lopez, 31, of 465 Kenmore St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Sammana S. Phommachann, 40, of 3031 Cletus Parkway, Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: three days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

John L. Ross, 36, of 20875 Road 14, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: three days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Aaron D. Roebuck, 31, of 2801 Wendell Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: three days jail, suspended, $350 fine.

Nov. 21

Jeremiah A. McLaurine, 34, of 1132 Essex Dr., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: $150 fine.

Myron K. Rosenberger, 49, of 2387 Mt. Zion Road, Jackson, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Clinton A. Howland, 44, of 200 S. Westminster St., Apt. A, Waynesfield, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 20 days jail, $250 fine.

Robert D. Walter, 43, of 8143 Walter St., NW, Massillon, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Brian D. Willeke, 56, of 110 Candy Lane, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Benjamin A. Stoner, 52, of 7220 Faulkner Road, Harrod, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $525 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Clint A. Howland, 44, of 200 S. Westminster St., Apt. A, Waynesfield, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 90 days jail, 70 suspended, $525 fine.

Ryan L. Kindle, 23, of 850 Lawrence Road, Harrod, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 360 days jail, 180 suspended, $850 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 57 suspended, $250 fine.

Brent A. Williams, 43, of 200 Karen St., Waynesfield, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Justin A. Querry, 19, of 42259 Highgate Court, Canton, Michigan, pleaded no contest to drag racing. Sentence: $250 fine.

Joslynn K. Haithcock, 21, of 758 E. Fourth St., Apt. C1, Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 90 days jail, 75 suspended, $250 fine.

Jesse S. Case, 26, of 1912 Hillcrest Dr., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $150 fine.

Jody V. Hayter, 26, of 49 Champion Court, Kenton, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 60 suspended, $150 fine.

William E. Numbers, 63, of 2080 Arcadia Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to fail to file tax report. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to fail to pay workers compensation premium. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Brian D. Calhoun, 34, of 490 Yale Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Salena C. Chasco, 21, of 527 N. Perry St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Devon R. Pickering, 30, of 559 Marian Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 90 days jail, 60 suspended, $750 fine.

Jacob C. Layne, 24, of 427 Defiance St., Wapakoneta, pleaded not guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 20 days jail, 17 suspended, $650 fine.

Kandace S. Bulls, 32, of 660 S. Prospect Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Antwon D. Fizer, 24, of 3930 Scotsfield Drive, Columbus, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: three days jail, suspended, $450 fine.

Dazzmine Cobb, 29, of 1348 Chestnut St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: $100 fine.

Raylonna A. Jones, 22, of 912 E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Kerstein K. Shurelds, 22, of 531 Brower Road, Apt. 198, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: three days jail, $250 fine.

Jonathon R. Hofferbert, 39, of 4441 N. Thayer Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.