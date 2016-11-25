ODD: Meant for Austrian Alps, snow-groomer sent to flat Germany

VIENNA (AP) — The arrival of snow equipment is normally no big deal in Seefeld, an Alpine skiing resort town in Austria’s Tyrol province. But this time, Mayor Werner Frieser took delivery of a snowcat personally, in an impromptu welcoming ceremony.

That’s because the tracked snow vehicle made a 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) detour before reaching its destination. It was originally shipped to the town of Seefeld in northern Germany, a place with the same name but with little snow — and no mountains.

State broadcaster ORF says the piste-groomer achieved cult status in Germany after making headlines there. It arrived in the right Seefeld on Friday, with Frieser and other dignitaries turning out to receive it.