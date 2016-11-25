Man shot after fight at Harry’s Hideaway Bar in Lima

LIMA — A man was shot early Friday morning after an apparent fight inside Harry’s Hideaway Bar on North Cable Road in Lima.

Justin McLaurin, 28, of Lima, was shot during an exchange of gunfire in a parking lot near the bar, according to Lima police.

He was taken to St. Rita’s Medical Center where he was admitted for treatment and was in poor condition as of early Friday afternoon, according to St. Rita’s.

Cameron Rogers, 25, was arrested after the incident and is being held at the Allen County Jail for suspicion of tampering with evidence. The incident remains under investigation.

St. Rita’s: 28-year-old Justin McLaurin of Lima in poor condition

By Amy Eddings [email protected]

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or Twitter, @lima_eddings.

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or Twitter, @lima_eddings.